erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,904
Wonder if he was forced out or left voluntarily
"In the early days, Harrison was the face of Stadia. During the initial 2019 announcement, Harrison took the stage after Pichai to announce Stadia to the world, detailing the basic premise and how Stadia would be "the future of games." When things started going south, though, Harrison stopped appearing in videos, stopped tweeting, and generally disappeared. Harrison made the news rounds in 2021 when Google killed off Stadia's only first-party game studio, the Games & Entertainment division, after just 1.5 years. Harrison reportedly told the team they were "making great progress" one week before they were laid off, which was, according to Kotaku, part of a pattern of leadership "not being honest and upfront with the company's developers." He also announced the death of Stadia in a blog post.
It's impossible to know how useful executives are when we're outside a company, but Harrison joined Google with a bad reputation with gamers. His previous major executive roles oversaw Sony's Playstation 3 launch and Microsoft's launch of the Xbox One and the Kinect. Those both happen to be the consensus worst console releases from each company and presiding over the life and death of Stadia is not helping Harrison's prodigious reputation.
With Harrison gone, Stadia dead, and the supposed cloud pivot also killed alongside Stadia, nothing is left of the once-ambitious gaming project at Google."
Source: https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/04/after-the-death-of-stadia-vp-phil-harrison-has-left-google/
"In the early days, Harrison was the face of Stadia. During the initial 2019 announcement, Harrison took the stage after Pichai to announce Stadia to the world, detailing the basic premise and how Stadia would be "the future of games." When things started going south, though, Harrison stopped appearing in videos, stopped tweeting, and generally disappeared. Harrison made the news rounds in 2021 when Google killed off Stadia's only first-party game studio, the Games & Entertainment division, after just 1.5 years. Harrison reportedly told the team they were "making great progress" one week before they were laid off, which was, according to Kotaku, part of a pattern of leadership "not being honest and upfront with the company's developers." He also announced the death of Stadia in a blog post.
It's impossible to know how useful executives are when we're outside a company, but Harrison joined Google with a bad reputation with gamers. His previous major executive roles oversaw Sony's Playstation 3 launch and Microsoft's launch of the Xbox One and the Kinect. Those both happen to be the consensus worst console releases from each company and presiding over the life and death of Stadia is not helping Harrison's prodigious reputation.
With Harrison gone, Stadia dead, and the supposed cloud pivot also killed alongside Stadia, nothing is left of the once-ambitious gaming project at Google."
Source: https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/04/after-the-death-of-stadia-vp-phil-harrison-has-left-google/