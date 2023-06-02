After switching DHCP on DDWRT AP, no longer getting IP on devices

Hi all, so its been a bit of a journey but I recently switched to using Piholes DHCP. I have 3 additional access points on my network in addition to my Router. Everything connecting to my main TP Link router, no issues, but my wifi bulbs going to my APs (old ass WRT54G with DDWRT) stopped working the day I switched to pihole dhcp. When I was messing with pihole dhcp a week ago, the same thing happened. Keep in mind that no settings on my Access Points changed when I went from TPLink DHCP to pihole DHCP, yet it seems like something in their DDWRT config needs to change to accomodate the pihole dhcp. The wifi bulbs do not connect, I presume they are not getting an IP. Also when I try to connect via Wifi (DHCP) to the AP itself, it fails or says incorrect password (again, its not the password).



A little about the access points, so I had some spare routers laying around and wanted to use in my network to help with the far ends where I have outdoor wifi bulbs. I put them near the interior wall where the bulb is and they are good to give a 802.11b or g signal to the bulb to turn on. So they are super old but had been working fine. Also to note they all have DD-WRT on them, the latest versions available for that hardware. Also when I set these up 6 months ago, I followed the guides on the internet of how to turn DDWRT into an access point. As I mentioned, no issues until pihole dhcp came into the mix. Below are some shitty drawings I did of the topology of the network, also my settings in DDWRT.



Worth noting that the option for 'DNSMasq for DHCP' is enabled in the photo but was previously disabled. That was me trying different things. Since DHCP is turned off I dont think it made a difference but wanted to point it out. I drew arrows to the things I modified from the factory defaults, assuming one of those options may be the problem. Also its definitely a config issue because I have 2 WRT54s having the exact issue.



To note, I can connect to the Access Points just fine via IP in a browser, its just the devices that are trying to get an IP, cant seem to. My thinking is the AP should still call out to the DHCP server to get the IP and assign to the wifi bulb.



Last thing Ill note, I saw the 'Active IP Connections' in the system area. Thought it was odd that is was showing items that are not related to this Access Point on there (for example .10 is a PC on my main TP Link router). Again maybe thats normal I never took notice before, but I guess I was thinking it would only show the 3 bulbs connected to that access point, not devices upstream on the network. But again, maybe normal. Sorry for long one here but appreciate any help



Link to DDWRT Settings









Network overview

