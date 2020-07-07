After power failure, some vsphere guests start up with network disconnected

So, I have 2 6.7 hosts in an HA configuration. 15 or so running guests. Working fine. Night before last, we had a major thunderstorm and lost power for 2 hours or so. When UPS ran down, both esxi hosts powered off. When power came back, they booted up and all the guests started fine. Except for one CentOS 7 guest. It was not accessible on the network. After logging in to Vcenter, and looking at that guest, I saw that the nic on the guest was attached to the VM Network as expected, but was showing as 'Not connected'. Edit the settings, click the checkbox for the connected state, and save, and boom, it was visible and all was well. This is not the first time I have seen this happen. I googled around, but didn't see anything related to this (the only similar post somewhere referred to an issue with Windows Server 2012R2 - not helpful. Any ideas would be much appreciated.