After playing Doom Eternal for three hours, here’s what we liked—and what we didn’t

"Andy: People are going to go wild for Doom Eternal. There's something inherently lovable about its brash, no-nonsense energy. It feels amazing in your hands, especially when that flow kicks in and you're completely hypnotised by the violence. But after playing it for about two hours non-stop, I know that, at home, 40 minutes at a time will be enough for me. But that's a taste thing: I prefer slower games. I just hope, in the final release, there isn't quite as much platforming as this demo leads me to believe there will be, 'cause jumping between platforms doesn't feel particularly badass. I'm also looking forward to unlocking more weapons and mods—that's when, I think, the combat will really open up. The more ways to slay demons, the merrier, right? It's great to see id Software kicking ass in the FPS genre again, and this might be its most ostentatious game yet. I'm also hoping for some secrets based on classic Doom levels like we saw in the last game."