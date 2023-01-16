After picking up a 4090 Founders from Best Buy i feel the price is worth it.

After giving it some thought i think we all wish the prices were much cheaper then they currently sit at , but i forgot that in 2005 i bought 2 EVGA 7800 512 meg cards at $749 a pop. So looking up what that equates to $100 then is Equivalant to $149 now. So 1 card back then was basically $1118!! Wow!! To be young and stupid with not many responsibilities. It was hilarious that i did get the cards early ( breaking the steet date ) and HardOcp had so much traffic it actual went dark for awhile due to traffic.