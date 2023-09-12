After forever of thinking about doing this:: My Filco MT2 TKL w/with removable cable mod.

So after daily use the last 8yrs... I have finally got around to doing something I thought about doing since I first got this thing.. anyways, I ordered a cheap usb extension cable (usb mini... as my Archiss Keyboard uses USB mini as the connector for it's removable cable.Anyway, I order some JST 5P connectors and a cheap USB mini extension cable... cut that cable in ordere to solder the JST cable up ... works great.. this was V1 and I make a shorter pig tail version of this, I chose the pig tail removable cable option to allow myself to roll back to stock should I wish later .. kept mod 100% reversible. I am excited to finally got around to doing this as now swapping keyboars is super simple (my Archiss JIS layout and Rosewill 108key fullsize board both use USB mini connector so swapping any of these in is supper easy now. It is possible I may make a v2 with a shorter pig tail.. but for now this works great and I solves my biggest gripe with my filco which was the fixed cable... I also modded the Filco with a PE foam mod last week.. I has helped quite a lot with reducing the noise from using this keyboard... I need to holee mod the spacebar as it's ticking is the main thing that still bugs me.. but that is for another day?