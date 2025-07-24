  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
"After bullishly hiking Xbox games to $80, Microsoft confirms U-turn starting with The Outer Worlds 2"

Microsoft has walked back on its previous decision to hike the price of its new first-party Xbox games up to $80 USD this 'holiday season', saying it's sticking to a lower price point "in line with current market conditions".

Hints of a pricing rethink first emerged earlier today, when Microsoft first-party studio Obsidian Entertainment revealed its upcoming sci-fi action-RPG The Outer Worlds 2, which had previously been given an $79.99 price tag, would now cost $69.99.
Source: https://www.eurogamer.net/after-bul...firms-u-turn-starting-with-the-outer-worlds-2

Since it is still above $60, I don't agree with calling it a "u-turn". It is merely a slowing down.
 
