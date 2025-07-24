"After bullishly hiking Xbox games to $80, Microsoft confirms U-turn starting with The Outer Worlds 2"

Microsoft has walked back on its previous decision to hike the price of its new first-party Xbox games up to $80 USD this 'holiday season', saying it's sticking to a lower price point "in line with current market conditions".
Hints of a pricing rethink first emerged earlier today, when Microsoft first-party studio Obsidian Entertainment revealed its upcoming sci-fi action-RPG The Outer Worlds 2, which had previously been given an $79.99 price tag, would now cost $69.99.
Source: https://www.eurogamer.net/after-bul...firms-u-turn-starting-with-the-outer-worlds-2
Since it is still above $60, I don't agree with calling it a "u-turn". It is merely a slowing down.