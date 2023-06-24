After all these years, does a PS5 controller work in windows?

The Cobra

Hi all, so years ago I tired to get a PS4 controller to work in Windows...it never functioned even with the old DS4Windows software. Years later I played on my cousins PS5 and the newer version of the controller and fell in love all over again with the more natural feel than the XBox controller.

Here is my question: has it improved to where you can just plug and play with the PS5 controller or is it still a pain in the ass?

Thx.
 
PS4 and 5 controller work on windows 10 under steam games with bluetooth for me. Some platforms like epic won't work with ds4/5 under bluetooth, but work fine with cable.
Pressing the Charge jump combo r2 + x in spide man miles morales.
 
It's plug and play via USB for me. Haven't tried bluetooth since the haptic feedback/adaptive triggers only work when wired (thanks Sony).
 
