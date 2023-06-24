After all these years, does a PS5 controller work in windows?

Hi all, so years ago I tired to get a PS4 controller to work in Windows...it never functioned even with the old DS4Windows software. Years later I played on my cousins PS5 and the newer version of the controller and fell in love all over again with the more natural feel than the XBox controller.
Here is my question: has it improved to where you can just plug and play with the PS5 controller or is it still a pain in the ass?
Thx.
