After a fresh OS install, do you update your drivers from the website directly or let Windows do it for you?

I have an interesting question.



Let's say you just reinstalled a fresh copy of Windows 11.



You know how the operating system check for updates will update tons and tons of updates and drivers automatically for your system right.



I have a habit of going into directly to the website drivers page (for me this is the Aorus Z790 Master motherboard page for example) and update every single driver to the latest version directly from the website.



How do I know that the drivers I'm updating are not older than the ones that Microsoft finds in the check for updates automatic process?



Do you just let Microsoft update your entire system? Or do you go directly to the website and do it yourself manually that way?



My question is specifically for the motherboard drivers because obviously the graphics card and the sound card I could easily say is better to go directly to the website.