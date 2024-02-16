after 7 years my UNRAID server with x9 supermicro need replacement .

Not sure on what to put my money on. have about 1000$ budget for. MOBO+MEM+CPU
I have today Xeon 2xE5-2670 (32thrds) on Supermicro x9Dai dual CPU board c602 + 64GB (8x8GB) Samsung DDR3 1600 Ecc Reg
I need memory more than I need CPU speed. minimum 64GB, even more.
on my UNRAID I am running 3 VMs (OSX + WIN11) + Radarr + Sonarr , no games.
should I stick to some x10 or x11 XENON supermicro board? find some 2nd hand CPUs and memory or go with some GIGABYTE one CPU board ?
or something else ?
