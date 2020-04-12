After 25 years, my Infinity Sterlin SS 2001 bookshelf speaker foam fell apart...recommendations?

Repair.. that should be pretty easy with woofers that size.. it is a little messy getting the old surrounds off ..but it is easy to do, there are a ton of guides on how to do it.



When I refoam speakers that size what I'll do is get all the old surround off and then (not everyone will like this way..but it works for me) I'll glue the cone and frame of the new surround at the same time... I'll hook the speaker up lay it on it's back and then play some test tones while the glue hasn't set for a minute or whatever to get the cone to center ... if the cone isn't centered when you do this .. then it will rub on the voice coil which will be a problems..



if you do this take the speakers outside when taking the surround off as the old surround material is tar like and will be a pain to clean off it gets on the floor ..etc.