After 25 years, my Infinity Sterlin SS 2001 bookshelf speaker foam fell apart...recommendations?

N

NIZMOZ

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 23, 2007
Messages
1,727
Should I do a repair kit on these, or should I just replace them? I used them as computer speakers for my PC with a DaytonAudio Amp.

The repair kit on ebay is like $20 bucks, never done one so not sure how hard it is. Or what is great sounding speakers out there today for the money? Not sure if they are worth the money to fix.

20200412_171658521_iOS.jpg
 
Last edited:
A

atarione

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 17, 2011
Messages
1,980
Repair.. that should be pretty easy with woofers that size.. it is a little messy getting the old surrounds off ..but it is easy to do, there are a ton of guides on how to do it.

When I refoam speakers that size what I'll do is get all the old surround off and then (not everyone will like this way..but it works for me) I'll glue the cone and frame of the new surround at the same time... I'll hook the speaker up lay it on it's back and then play some test tones while the glue hasn't set for a minute or whatever to get the cone to center ... if the cone isn't centered when you do this .. then it will rub on the voice coil which will be a problems..

if you do this take the speakers outside when taking the surround off as the old surround material is tar like and will be a pain to clean off it gets on the floor ..etc.
 
M

mnewxcv

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
6,677
the repair kit is simply removing the foam with a razor and gluing on new foam. It is a delicate but overall easy process.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top