After 25 years, my Infinity Sterlin SS 2001 bookshelf speaker foam fell apart...recommendations?

Should I do a repair kit on these, or should I just replace them? I used them as computer speakers for my PC with a DaytonAudio Amp.
The repair kit on ebay is like $20 bucks, never done one so not sure how hard it is. Or what is great sounding speakers out there today for the money? Not sure if they are worth the money to fix.
