Affordable Mesh Setup

Moving to a new home that is two story, about 1900 sq. ft. I currently have a single Unifi Lite AP. It has given me problems for a long time.It is reliable but once I uninstalled the controller from my PC I could never configure it again through the app. I reset it one time but has always beena pain.I was thinking about just adding another AP, but looking at mesh it looks nice and I like the idea that the mesh points often don't need ethernet.I would like to spend about $200, considered the Amplifi Mesh router then maybe adding an antenna later.But I saw these on amazonI have a few smart TV's that will be wired, but I would like HD video to stream to them over wifi without issue. With the unifi APin my garage the Roku TV's in my house could never see the 5g signal.