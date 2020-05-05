Affordable Mesh Setup

Moving to a new home that is two story, about 1900 sq. ft. I currently have a single Unifi Lite AP. It has given me problems for a long time.
It is reliable but once I uninstalled the controller from my PC I could never configure it again through the app. I reset it one time but has always been
a pain.
I was thinking about just adding another AP, but looking at mesh it looks nice and I like the idea that the mesh points often don't need ethernet.
I would like to spend about $200, considered the Amplifi Mesh router then maybe adding an antenna later.
But I saw these on amazon
https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B07CQDHPFT/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1
I have a few smart TV's that will be wired, but I would like HD video to stream to them over wifi without issue. With the unifi AP
in my garage the Roku TV's in my house could never see the 5g signal.
