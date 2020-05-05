Affordable Mesh Setup

Moving to a new home that is two story, about 1900 sq. ft. I currently have a single Unifi Lite AP. It has given me problems for a long time.

It is reliable but once I uninstalled the controller from my PC I could never configure it again through the app. I reset it one time but has always been
a pain.

I was thinking about just adding another AP, but looking at mesh it looks nice and I like the idea that the mesh points often don't need ethernet.

I would like to spend about $200, considered the Amplifi Mesh router then maybe adding an antenna later.

But I saw these on amazon
https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B07CQDHPFT/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1

I have a few smart TV's that will be wired, but I would like HD video to stream to them over wifi without issue. With the unifi AP
in my garage the Roku TV's in my house could never see the 5g signal.
 
I have an orbi setup and like it a lot. The parental controls are good and there's just enough "advanced" stuff in the gui that it covers my somewhat complicated network. I use powerline adapters to "hardwire" connect the satellites for a more stable connection even if that's slightly slower than 5g.

With 2 satellites, you'll want to note that they do NOT daisy chain. So the router will need to be in the middle if using the 5g to link.

You can add dumb switches to each to make near by devices "wired". Like setting the Router in the office and a satellite in the living room, but using a dumb switch to make all the consoles or whatever wired to reduce overall wifi "noise".
 
