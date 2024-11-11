Advice wanted on components for a new build

P

peppergomez

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 15, 2011
Messages
2,561
My laptop died so the new build i was going to do next year has been moved up. Appreciate advice on what components pair well w the CPU and GPU I have in mind. I dont have any brands identified (other than the CPU I guess). Details below:

Use: gaming at 4K, RAW photo editing, general usage
Price: $3000

Components:
GPU: AMD 7900XTX
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
RAM: 32GB
PSU: don't know, prob at least 1000w?
Motherboard: don't know
Storage: 4tb. Shoul i choose SSD or NMVe? 20TB on 2 drives in a RAID 1
Case: don't know. Something that allows for easy cable management and isn't too cramped. Doesn't need to be flashy.
OS: Windows 11

I had wanted to wait until Q 1 or 2 next year after the new series of GPUs come out but unfortunately I cannot wait that long now. I maybe would have still ended up going with the 7900XTX for its raster performance at 4K but maybe the price would have been lower in a few months. And I'd like to see what kind of performance and price the 5080 offers as well as what intel is able to do with battlemage. oh well.

Do I need to include any sort of cooling solution? I do not plan on overclocking.

What Im looking for is advice on the remaining components as well as brand suggestions. I am hoping I can do this for no more than $3K.

Thanks!
 
I don't know all the latest on best parts, but I would definitely recommend getting a decent CPU air cooler, especially if you're spending that much. Even if you don't overclock it will run a lot quieter than the stock cooler. I think you can get pretty good ones for $25 or so.
Gamers Nexus has pretty good case reviews.
 
For somethings, like the motherboard, it can help to know if there will be any nonGPU card or wanting place to maybe add them.

For storage, if price is an variable, often there a sweatspot, like 2TB for nvme was for a while, where the $ per tb take good jump for the better more useful and dense option that is not necessarily worth it, depending, you can always group your drive to appear as one eventually, 2 drive even without using raid can be the way to go (ask yourself if you really want-need raid here)

PSU what as a rebate the moment you buy could be what set what you choose frankly, 1000w is more than fine for that build and the possible next GPU, that cpu has very reasonable power use.

Pearless assassinn was not so long ago considered the kind budget option:

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mm4hyIHe1PM

Something to look at, fcould be a good fit, work for a 16 core 3950x well enough should do well with a 9800x
 
sharknice said:
I don't know all the latest on best parts, but I would definitely recommend getting a decent CPU air cooler, especially if you're spending that much. Even if you don't overclock it will run a lot quieter than the stock cooler. I think you can get pretty good ones for $25 or so.
Gamers Nexus has pretty good case reviews.
Click to expand...
Thanks good tip
 
I'd go with a X670 as the bios are much more mature and are more likely to be trouble/bug free at this point. The X870 on my test bench gave me some grief for a bit to get the 5Gb ethernet working and it refused to do anything for several hours. The vendor forums are rife with the early adopter whiners at this point so the usual Amd launch plus add in the Intel converts and it's all rather amusing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top