Advice wanted on components for a new build

My laptop died so the new build i was going to do next year has been moved up. Appreciate advice on what components pair well w the CPU and GPU I have in mind. I dont have any brands identified (other than the CPU I guess). Details below:



Use: gaming at 4K, RAW photo editing, general usage

Price: $3000



Components:

GPU: AMD 7900XTX

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

RAM: 32GB

PSU: don't know, prob at least 1000w?

Motherboard: don't know

Storage: 4tb. Shoul i choose SSD or NMVe? 20TB on 2 drives in a RAID 1

Case: don't know. Something that allows for easy cable management and isn't too cramped. Doesn't need to be flashy.

OS: Windows 11



I had wanted to wait until Q 1 or 2 next year after the new series of GPUs come out but unfortunately I cannot wait that long now. I maybe would have still ended up going with the 7900XTX for its raster performance at 4K but maybe the price would have been lower in a few months. And I'd like to see what kind of performance and price the 5080 offers as well as what intel is able to do with battlemage. oh well.



Do I need to include any sort of cooling solution? I do not plan on overclocking.



What Im looking for is advice on the remaining components as well as brand suggestions. I am hoping I can do this for no more than $3K.



Thanks!