Advice wanted on components for a new build

My laptop died so the new build i was going to do next year has been moved up. Appreciate advice on what components pair well w the CPU and GPU I have in mind. I dont have any brands identified (other than the CPU I guess). Details below:
Use: gaming at 4K, RAW photo editing, general usage
Price: $3000
Components:
GPU: AMD 7900XTX
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
RAM: 32GB
PSU: don't know, prob at least 1000w?
Motherboard: don't know
Storage: 4tb. Shoul i choose SSD or NMVe? 20TB on 2 drives in a RAID 1
Case: don't know. Something that allows for easy cable management and isn't too cramped. Doesn't need to be flashy.
OS: Windows 11
I had wanted to wait until Q 1 or 2 next year after the new series of GPUs come out but unfortunately I cannot wait that long now. I maybe would have still ended up going with the 7900XTX for its raster performance at 4K but maybe the price would have been lower in a few months. And I'd like to see what kind of performance and price the 5080 offers as well as what intel is able to do with battlemage. oh well.
Do I need to include any sort of cooling solution? I do not plan on overclocking.
What Im looking for is advice on the remaining components as well as brand suggestions. I am hoping I can do this for no more than $3K.
Thanks!
