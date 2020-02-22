Advice wanted: Looking for some external PC audio amplimacation (external amp)

Amazon.com: Kinter MA170 12V 2 Channel Mini Digital Audio Power Amplifier for Car or Mp3: KINTER Buy Kinter MA170 12V 2 Channel Mini Digital Audio Power Amplifier for Car or Mp3: Amplifiers - Amazon.com ✓ FREE DELIVERY possible on eligible purchases

So through some rearranging of my PC room, I now have a 50" tv mounted above my dual monitors. I am planning on getting a set of bookshelf speakers to flank the TV on either side but I have no way to power them. Looking for some suggestions for a simple, small, cost effective (preferably $50 or below but I have been known to be impulsive at times...) external amp for a pair of bookshelf speakers with a sub-out option for future expansion. Any suggestions guys?I nabbed this little guy in the past to power some nearfield bookshelf speakers at work but obviously high quality wasn't my top priority at the time. It works well for what I want it to do but I'm looking for something a little better this time around, I'm just using this for reference so y'all know kinda what I have in mind.