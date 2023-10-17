Advice sought on repairing, updating, or replacing (beloved) older build

Hello all -Long time since I've posted at [H], but I'm hoping to ask for some advice.I built a new PC back in early 2015 that I have upgraded here and there over the years, but still use today. I use it primarily for work (desk job, no fancy software needs), run a home PLEX server off of it, and also play games sometimes - although (obviously) not pushing cutting edge graphics or anything. Still, with the upgrades over the years I can still play the recent titles I'm interested in with useable graphics performance. I've loved this build for years and still love it.When I was away from home a couple weeks ago, we had some sort of power surge or spike or something. The PC was plugged into a CyberPower UPS, but it still got messed up somehow. The UPS appears to be fried, and the PC will not POST (although all components "look" and "sound" like they are powering up correctly). I have fully disconnected it from power (obviously not running it through the UPS anymore), and I've fully removed and re-seated all major components. Still no luck on POST.So, I need to go about either fixing the existing build or building new. So, I have a few questions for the experts here.If this issue hadn't happened, I don't think I'd be looking to upgrade. As old as the build is, it worked generally pretty good for me on a daily basis. This thing has been a rock-solid, dependable work horse.If anyone has any ideas or advice about additional troubleshooting I could be doing to try to fix the current build, I'd greatly appreciate it. At this point, not sure how to go about testing individual components to figure out what is causing the problem. Some parts would not be easy to find replacements for at this point.I'd also like to list my current components to see if there are good suggestions people would have for a few key parts to change/upgrade and still maybe be able to keep a lot of the hardware I already have.And then finally, if I consider just a brand new build, would love to hear some general suggestions for good, more recent, build ideas. I don't need today's cutting edge - probably something fairly moderate but a lot newer would end up still being a lot more powerful than what I have (probably?).Thanks! Will try to list current build below: