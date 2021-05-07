Advice requested on large-capacity RAM build - 512gb

PiSquared

Hi folks,

I'm trying to put together a cost-effective build that needs 512gb RAM. Yes, that's RAM, not storage. I know it won't be cheap, per se, but I want to at least be efficient. There's no absolute budget limit but as I said I want to be efficient with the spend.

Purpose: I'm trying to help a friend with a long-term project. He doesn't want me to be specific about it, but imagine programming something that has to analyze a crapload of things like a chess engine. He wants a huge pile of RAM to work with and will be using Windows 10 Pro. As far as I can tell he's serious and plans to use this for at least a few years so I want to make sure he doesn't get hosed or buy something dumb. Used parts are A-OK if you have suggestions. The RAM capacity is the key, does not have to be the latest technology. It wouldn't hurt to get at least 8 cores/16 threads with a decent boost clock but that's secondary. Spending time on PC Part Picker was a bit fruitless so I thought I would check with the experts here as this is out of my lane (I'm a gamer and builder of gaming PCs). It's also possible I just didn't know the right things to look for.

Any advice is greatly welcome! Thanks for reading this far.

Cheers, and have a great weekend.
 
cdabc123

X9DRi-LN4F+ (dual lga 2011) dual e5 2687w v2 (or other cpus) and 24 32gb sticks of ddr3 ecc ram. (~1k for 768gb of ram)

I'm not convinced there exists a workload that only is dependent on ram capacity with disregard to ram speed, or other processing capabilities.

Buy a high end pcie or nvme ssd?
 
