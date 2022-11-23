Advice on my hydrocopper FTW3 RMA with pics willing to send me a brand new card should I accept the XC3 Ultra?

So my 3080Ti FTW3 ultra HC developed a leak I sent it in for RMA and this is what they sent me a damaged corroded fins replacement. I complained and they say they don't have any replacement and after me complaining more they offer me a brand new 3080Ti XC3 Ultra Hydrocopper. Should I just be happy they are willing to send me a brand new replacement even if It's a downgrade from the FTW3 Ultra to the XC3 Ultra? The RMA is setup and I'm just waiting for the paid shipping label . I'm not thrilled It's a downgrade but I am super happy It is brand new what do you guys think?
IMG_20221119_101200093.jpg
IMG_20221116_163941242.jpg
 
