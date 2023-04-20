Advice on my 2023 rack mounted build

Hey everyone,I'd like some help making sure I thought of everything and if y'all could catch any problems or things I might want to change with my build.So for the things missing from that list.I have alot of storage:3x Samsung SSD 980 PRO 2TB3x Western Digital Black 4TBThe motherboard I chose shouldn't have an issue with supporting the 6 drives.I already have Win 10 as the OS.And that case comes with a watercooler for the CPU.Things I've thought about was:1. Will the MSI GAMING X TRIO 4090 fit? Yes it should (case says it supports Maximum card length: 375mm and the MSI 4090 is 337 x 140 x 77 mm)2. Will the PSU be enough for all this. Again I'm pretty sure it's ok.So looking at all that anything seem wrong with the build or anything I forgot to consider?--Linkz