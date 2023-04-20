Advice on my 2023 rack mounted build

Hey everyone,
I'd like some help making sure I thought of everything and if y'all could catch any problems or things I might want to change with my build.
pcpartpicker
So for the things missing from that list.
Rack Mount Case
I have alot of storage:
3x Samsung SSD 980 PRO 2TB
3x Western Digital Black 4TB
The motherboard I chose shouldn't have an issue with supporting the 6 drives.
I already have Win 10 as the OS.
And that case comes with a watercooler for the CPU.
Things I've thought about was:
1. Will the MSI GAMING X TRIO 4090 fit? Yes it should (case says it supports Maximum card length: 375mm and the MSI 4090 is 337 x 140 x 77 mm)
2. Will the PSU be enough for all this. Again I'm pretty sure it's ok.
So looking at all that anything seem wrong with the build or anything I forgot to consider?
--Linkz
