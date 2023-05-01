Advice on moving PC to another area without introducing latency

I've been thinking about moving my main gaming PC into a storage room that's close by, and by close I mean 5 ft away. I don't want to be running 5-7ft ft of different cables for the mouse, keyboard, monitor. headphones etc, and so a 1 cable solution sounds nice--I just don't know where to start, while keep the cost at a minimal. Anyone know of some simple solutions, like a Thunderbolt box, or fiber cables? My current board has TB4, but I'm a bit lost as to how I'd get the video output, and everything else bundled together and send it over a single cable since I'd also need to grab the DP/HDMI output from the GPU. Thanks