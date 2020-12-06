Advice on monitor selection

Hello. I'm looking for a (preferably ultrawide) monitor that has native ability (not through software) to show video connections from 2 or more different computers, at the same time (I think this feature is called PBP. I will use 1 DP and 1 HDMI connections from different computers), and reasonable cost.



Bonuses:



a) Has video camera attached

b) Can show 2 connections not next to each other (left-right) but on top of each other (up-down) with native support (without using software like Dell Display Manager, LG Dual Controller etc)-I found this feature in the non-ultrawide ASUS CG32UQ .



Which models do you recommend?