Advice on Graphics card upgrade

Hi All



I have a desktop PC that I use for FPS games. The specs are

Intel® Core™ i7-4790K Processor (LGA 1150)

16 GB DDR3 RAM

GTX 1070Ti



Would it help improve the FPS if I replace my GTX 1070 Ti with a RTX 2070 Super or RTX 3080? Would I get a good benefit by just changing graphics card or should I have to upgrade my other components as well? Any help would be appreciated



Thanks in advance