Advice on Graphics card upgrade

Hi All

I have a desktop PC that I use for FPS games. The specs are
Intel® Core™ i7-4790K Processor (LGA 1150)
16 GB DDR3 RAM
GTX 1070Ti

Would it help improve the FPS if I replace my GTX 1070 Ti with a RTX 2070 Super or RTX 3080? Would I get a good benefit by just changing graphics card or should I have to upgrade my other components as well? Any help would be appreciated

Thanks in advance
 
