Advice on case fans for a possible new case

Hi all. So as part of a new PC build I'll be upgrading to over the Labor Day Weekend I've been looking at a new chassis to replace my Corsair Vengeance C70 ATX mid-tower. The case that's available and caught my eye the most so far is the Phanteks Eclipse P400A non-RGB ATX mid-tower. From all the videos I've watched of YouTubers who specialize in PC hardware and building PC's on their channel (examples would be BitWit, Paul's Hardware, Jayz2Cents) this appears to be a popular chassis. The front of the case can house 3 120mm fans and 2 140mm fans. If I decide to go with the Phanteks Eclipse P400A and I want to run 2 140mm case fans in the front, what would be a quality candidate case fan to get? Thanks in advance for your answers and advice and until next time I am out!