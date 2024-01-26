Advice on buying my first high-end video card

Gravestone Doji
So I'm in my 60s and have never bought a video card designed for gaming.
I'm interested in flight sims and RPG and want to take the plunge and get a high-end card to build a system around.
I have a Dell 32" 4K Monitor - G3223Q and everything to build a new system (listed below).
I've watched some YouTube videos and did some research, but there's so many different manufacturers and models that it's overwhelming. Heck, I cant even decide whether to go with AMD or Nvidia.
My video card budget is $750 and listed below is what I currently have for a system build (all parts purchased from Microcenter).
So I'd like to ask you guys for your advice/opinion on what card I should consider to start out with, and also perhaps suggestions on best retailers to buy from (or ones to avoid).
I'd really like to hear your thoughts. Thanks.
ASUS AMD Based Value BareBones PC Building Kit (+ a few fans and CPU air cooler)
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
G.Skill Flare X5 Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 PC5-48000
