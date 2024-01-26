Advice on buying first high-end video card to play @ 4K

Gravestone Doji
Basically new to gaming and looking for a little help with buying my first video card. Listed below are the parts bought so far (from Microcenter) for a new system build.
After doing some research it's become evident gaming at 4K is too much of a GPU load for most video cards to handle.
I originally set a budget of $750 but now that doesn't seem practical for gaming at 4K unless I buy used?
Any help or suggestions greatly appreciated. Thanks.
ASUS AMD Based Value BareBones PC Building Kit (+ a few fans and CPU air cooler)
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
G.Skill Flare X5 Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 PC5-48000
