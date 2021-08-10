Advice on an ASRock a520m or Gigabyte a520i itx

Soulstorm brew
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Mar 29, 2019
- Messages
- 108
Hi all.
Looking to buy a cheap 520 itx to go with a 3600 and these 2 look to be all there is on Amazon.
Anyone have any experience with either?
I should add, I´d like to undervolt if possible on one of these as it´s going into a small case.
