Advice on a new hard drive (large size) with a weird requirement

Hello guys, I tried to search for the right information for my requirement but the neat picking of information on current drives are just so much.



I'm planning on upgrading my current drives to a one large size drive if possible. (From 4x4tb portable to one 20-22TB drive)



I need access to some work data probably 2-3 times a week or so (Large video files of 30GB to small documents.)

I've 4x4TB portable drives and the data is all over the place and I tend to access each drives about 2-3 times a week with plug and play. (Drives are working just fine)

But I want to combine all the data in one large drive. Something that's not too slow to access and can be moved back and forth without it being at a turtle speed.



The problem is I don't keep the drive plug in all the time as I do move from site to site and not sure when I'll need certain data. So lots of power up and down goes on these drives.

And also I'm on the road a bit as well, and not all are same, so there's definitely some bouncing/shacking/vibration going on.



I wish there was an USB C powered one (one less brick to carry) but there aren't any.

I though about upgrading to an ssd, but they're expensive. It will be lighter but not cheap but still I'll need at least 3 of those as well.



Any advice will be helpful, I won't mind spending little extra and getting an internal drive and buying an external enclosure if the option is better than an external drive. I'll upgrade to SSDs in future when it's better, but I don't think it'll be anytime soon. I've had pretty solid luck with WD drives, but seagate is close second.

I just don't want something I don't/won't need/use (The NAS drives/high performance drive for cloud storage)