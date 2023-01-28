Advice needed for eBay "selling noobie"

Moderators: About 4 days ago I sent a copy of this message to you asking if it was OK to post. Since I didn't receive a response, I'm assuming it's OK. The last thing I want to do is a post in violation of Forum Rules,



I have almost 200 positive reviews as a eBay buyer, but I've never sold anything before on this website, so I need some advice so that I don't make stupid mistakes that cost me money. Most of what I want to sell is used PC parts and old photo gear, mostly accessories.



If I want to sell just a few items each month, say a max of 10, what fees are mandatory and which eBay services do I not need?



If I want to use only PayPal, is that going to be a problem with sales?



How can I protect myself against scammers or people who lie about never receiving the shipment?



Is UPS or Post Office better? Why?



Can I use USPS Flat Rate box shipments without a trip to the Post Office?



