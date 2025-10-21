Advice needed for 6 monitor setup

I'm new to the forum and I was hoping to get some help on options for my setup. About a year ago I splurged and built a PC for myself:



Asus Maximus Z790 Hero

Intel i9-13900K BX8071513900K

Corsair Vengeance 192GB (4 x 48GB) CMK192GX5M4B5200C38 (overkill but I didn't want any memory issues.)

Asus RTX 4090 ROG-STRIX-RTX4090-O24G-GAMING

Asus RTX 4060 ROG-STRIX-RTX4060-O8G-GAMING

Corsair AX1600i

RSV-R4000 rack mount case (Too short height wise to close with the 4090 installed and plugged in)

Air cooled (I'm old and have been building PCs on and off since chip creep was a thing so I'm not super comfortable with liquid being in my PC)

6 monitor setup in 2 rows of 3 LS24F350FHNXZA



I have a 6' server rack in my basement for all of the electronics (NAS, router, gateway, UPS, patch panels, computer and all the various hubs for home automation). I was really hoping that the slot layout on the motherboard and the large case would allow me to plug the 4090 and the 4060 in at the same time but it is just too tight. The 4060 has been sitting in the box unused, the top 3 monitors have not been used yet and I really want to figure out a solution. I would really only use the other 3 monitors for browsing and smallish spreadsheets so nothing resource intensive but it would be nice to have it all working as intended. Here are the options that I have come up with so far:



1. Cut a hole in top of the case lid, run a riser cable through it and mount the 2nd video card to the top of the case. Not optimal and makes opening the case cumbersome.

2. Maybe there is an external video card case that I could install the 2nd video card into and run e-SATA or another connection to the computer. Not great for speed but unsure how much slower than it would be running in PCI x4 or x8 (but better than not running at all)

3. Get a custom case which could accommodate both video cards.

4. Purchase a new rackmount case or desk with a case under glass. Lian-Li makes the DK07 which looks large enough to hold it all but not sure. Silverstone has 5U rackmount cases but I still don't think that it will fit both video cards in any vertical or horizontal configuration.

4. Use some sort of video hub (MST I think is/was the manufacturer) to be able to power all 6 with the 4090 but the monitors have HDMI only and I don't believe that they support the Displayport 1.2 daisy chaining functionality. I'd prefer not to have to get new monitors as these were left over from the COVID and working remote silliness.

5. As stated above I am old and kind of set in my ways but if there was a way to water cool to remove the bulkiness from the 2 video cards that would allow them to fit inside the case maybe that could be an option as well.



If anyone has any other ideas that I haven't thought of I would greatly appreciate your suggestions. Thank you for your time.