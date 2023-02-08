Advice for home build

Hi all,



I'm planning on soon building a simple home desktop for my family. Its uses will include basic web browsing and document editing for the adults, to light gaming (minecraft, roblox, etc) for my little sister. The budget is tight, and I'm torn between getting a new Ryzen 5600g or a secondhand combo of an i3 10100 + rx 580. Factoring in immediate performance and future upgradeability (I'm aware this will probably be very limited with either route given AM4 being phased out), which is the better buy at the same price point? I'm very new to the pc building space and would appreciate any feedback to weigh my options. Thanks for any help