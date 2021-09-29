Advice Cooling Graphics Card (passive heatsink only)

I just bought a used HPC card off ebay for a decent price.Only problem is it doesn't come with a shroud and is completely passive. Pictures:Any reccomendations for cooling this properly in a non-server case would be much appreciated.I am sure I will have to duct it to a fan in some manner, but i do not have a 3D printer which would have been ideal.I am curious f I can get away with a noctua industrial high RPM fan or if I will have to use those extremely noisy fans you see in data centers.I'm ok if its not a pretty solution as long as it is functional. Thanks!!