Advice Cooling Graphics Card (passive heatsink only)

Cooling Graphics Card (passive heatsink only)

N

Neapolitan6th

[H]ard|Gawd
Nov 18, 2016
I just bought a used HPC card off ebay for a decent price.

Only problem is it doesn't come with a shroud and is completely passive. Pictures:
Any reccomendations for cooling this properly in a non-server case would be much appreciated.

I am sure I will have to duct it to a fan in some manner, but i do not have a 3D printer which would have been ideal.

I am curious f I can get away with a noctua industrial high RPM fan or if I will have to use those extremely noisy fans you see in data centers.

I'm ok if its not a pretty solution as long as it is functional. Thanks!!
 
C

cdabc123

2[H]4U
Jun 21, 2016
What card is it? I frequently just used HVAC tape to duct a 80mm fan down into the heatsink. It holds up pretty well. Also the mounting pattern for firepros can resemble consumer cards. ive had luck mounting a heatsink to keep the cards relatively quiet.

Pics of fan setup minus HVAC tape.
 

N

Neapolitan6th

[H]ard|Gawd
Nov 18, 2016
cdabc123 said:
LWhat card is it? I frequently just used HVAC tape to duct a 80mm fan down into the heatsink. It holds up pretty well. Also the mounting pattern for firepros can resemble consumer cards. ive had luck mounting a heatsink to keep the cards relatively quiet.

Pics of fan setup minus HVAC tape.
Firepro S9300x2 (basicly radeon pro duo Fiji HMB 4x2) Its a dual GPU card so mounting a 3rd party cooler would be pretty difficult.

300 Watt TDP may be the fun part. HVAC tape is a great idea though! That may just do the trick!
 
