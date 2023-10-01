Advice build PC Gaming, budget €2000-2500, Qhd

R

RainerV

n00b
Joined
Apr 20, 2022
Messages
8
Good evening guys. I want some help for to build an new Pc Desktop, and since my actual one have an very old Motherboard i need to build an entire one.

I want to play at Ultra(or very close to it) at 4K in an 27" Monitor with at least 140fps(probably i'm exagerating). My main doubt it's if i should invest in an Gpu RTX 4090 or going to 4080 or 4070ti, for sure i want to keep the build for long term.

Can you help with this?
 
DO you know for which games, if it is recent not particularly easy to run, 4090 no doubt (and would lower the expectation).
 
All these next games that are coming out, like tekken and other new games. Starfield, Cyberpunk etc..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top