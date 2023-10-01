Advice build PC Gaming, budget €2000-2500, Qhd

Good evening guys. I want some help for to build an new Pc Desktop, and since my actual one have an very old Motherboard i need to build an entire one.
I want to play at Ultra(or very close to it) at 4K in an 27" Monitor with at least 140fps(probably i'm exagerating). My main doubt it's if i should invest in an Gpu RTX 4090 or going to 4080 or 4070ti, for sure i want to keep the build for long term.
Can you help with this?
