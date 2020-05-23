Advice about a new setup for my personal gaming and workstation PC?

You do not need an additional GPU the 2080 Super is more than enough to handle two monitors.

Its doubtful you will game spanning both monitors as the center of gaming would be where the bezel are which would not be good, so only one will be used stressing the GPU as you do right now when gaming. It takes very little resources to run the second monitor if all it's doing while gaming is an open browser and some system monitoring tools. I've been gaming like this for a decade or more and never take a hit with FPS due to second monitor heck I ran three 1440p for a couple years playing BF4 on 1080Ti and my FPS was on par with everyone else running one monitor. Spanning all three monitors was doable, but I had to turn down the eye candy and sacrifice 20-30FPS to do 6480x1440p. I gave up on that because switching back and forth between 6840 and 2160 was a pain in the rear but it was fun while it lasted.

I would get an additional 1440p for the 2nd monitor so desktop scaling is identical which makes life a lot easier especially when throwing open windows around from one monitor to another. Decent 1440p monitors can be had for cheap.

I have my best monitor (G-Sync/144hz) as the primary display and 2nd one is cheaper but decent for color accuracy I like to match panel types too if main is IPS then secondary display is IPS as well. For me this make for the best overall experience for the day to day stuff.

You'd be better off spending the money on memory (32GB or more) or Fast SSDs (No spinning disk Hard drives) as you suggest for best performance as a workstation.

Keep in mind using the PCIe & extra M.2 slots eats up PCIe lanes and could lower your main GPU to x8 instead of x16 bus interface which would lower your FPS in game.

In other words there are only so many PCIe lanes available so do your research before you proceed.