Advice about a new setup for my personal gaming and workstation PC?

Hello all! I was wondering if I could get some advice about a change that I was going to make to my personal workstation and gaming rig. My system is as follows:
------------- Ryzen 7 3800x---Corsair H100i Liquid Cooler---EVGA Hybrid Cooled RTX 2080 Super---16Gb (8+8) Gskill Trident RGB Memory 3600---Samsung 970 Evo 500Gb---Seagate Baracuda 3TB---RM850X PSU---ASUS ROG Crosshair Hero VIII -------------
Currently I have one single 1440p 144Hz gaming monitor and, while that is great, I am an active computer engineering major and programming via half-screen windows gets annoying. Logically, I would like to graduate to duel monitor setup. I don't have a lot of money to spend on this and I do not really care about performance on this second screen. Here's the deal, My MoBo has open PCIe slots and, to make this as smooth as possible, I was planning on getting a throw-away, low power cheap GPU like a GT 1030 or something and just throwing it in one of those slots. From there, I would get a cheap 1080p 60Hz monitor of the same size as my current one and then I would plug and chug! I have NO experience with how adding a monitor impacts performance and I did not want to run them both off of the one GPU that I have in case it would impact performance while gaming (like if I wanted to play a YouTube tutorial or something like that while I actually PLAYED said game on the main monitor). I assume that to avoid a performance impact I would have to add another GPU which I do not mind doing since some of them are REALLY cheap and even passively cooled (no extra volume). I will include a picture of the empty MoBo slots for reference.
THANK YOU!!
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0716ZH99K/ref=ox_sc_act_title_2?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07WGQTV49/ref=ox_sc_act_title_3?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1
^^ These are the two new additions that I was looking at using (super budget) ^^
------------- Ryzen 7 3800x---Corsair H100i Liquid Cooler---EVGA Hybrid Cooled RTX 2080 Super---16Gb (8+8) Gskill Trident RGB Memory 3600---Samsung 970 Evo 500Gb---Seagate Baracuda 3TB---RM850X PSU---ASUS ROG Crosshair Hero VIII -------------
Currently I have one single 1440p 144Hz gaming monitor and, while that is great, I am an active computer engineering major and programming via half-screen windows gets annoying. Logically, I would like to graduate to duel monitor setup. I don't have a lot of money to spend on this and I do not really care about performance on this second screen. Here's the deal, My MoBo has open PCIe slots and, to make this as smooth as possible, I was planning on getting a throw-away, low power cheap GPU like a GT 1030 or something and just throwing it in one of those slots. From there, I would get a cheap 1080p 60Hz monitor of the same size as my current one and then I would plug and chug! I have NO experience with how adding a monitor impacts performance and I did not want to run them both off of the one GPU that I have in case it would impact performance while gaming (like if I wanted to play a YouTube tutorial or something like that while I actually PLAYED said game on the main monitor). I assume that to avoid a performance impact I would have to add another GPU which I do not mind doing since some of them are REALLY cheap and even passively cooled (no extra volume). I will include a picture of the empty MoBo slots for reference.
THANK YOU!!
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0716ZH99K/ref=ox_sc_act_title_2?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07WGQTV49/ref=ox_sc_act_title_3?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1
^^ These are the two new additions that I was looking at using (super budget) ^^
Attachments
-
45.4 KB Views: 0