Adventures in Upscaling: Handbrake and Nero AI

While ripping Blurays again, I noticed that Handbrake had a 4k upscale option so I wanted to see if there was an improvement over my standard encodes.

4k settings: medium speed, crf 22, h.265 cpu
1080p settings: slower speed,crf20,h264


c3 4k.jpg
c3 2k.jpg


What you are looking at is a small boat in the distance now zoomed way in. The first screen (4k) definitely looks sharper.

Size (had I not messed with dtsHD pass thru was about 10 GB for the 4k and 5 GB for the 1080p.

Other downsides, besides larger file despite hevc, was the halt day processing time. I will try 4k H265 using the GPU next once my day long HD upscale of Heat using Nero AI.
 
