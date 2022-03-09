Adventures in Upscaling: Handbrake and Nero AI

While ripping Blurays again, I noticed that Handbrake had a 4k upscale option so I wanted to see if there was an improvement over my standard encodes.4k settings: medium speed, crf 22, h.265 cpu1080p settings: slower speed,crf20,h264What you are looking at is a small boat in the distance now zoomed way in. The first screen (4k) definitely looks sharper.Size (had I not messed with dtsHD pass thru was about 10 GB for the 4k and 5 GB for the 1080p.Other downsides, besides larger file despite hevc, was the halt day processing time. I will try 4k H265 using the GPU next once my day long HD upscale of Heat using Nero AI.