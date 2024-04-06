Advances in Simultaneous and Heterogeneous Multithreading look to greatly speed up existing hardware.

Lakados said:
https://www.sciencealert.com/radical-new-discovery-could-double-the-speed-of-existing-computers?

TLDR;
Using AI to analyze and challenge long thought truths on hardware efficiency.
Looks to change software algorithms in Microcode and Firmware to greatly improve things.
In a lab they are getting nearly 2x the performance on existing hardware with less energy used.
From this article
It's still very early days for this technology:

So let's not put off needed hardware upgrades.
 
