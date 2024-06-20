Advance Auto Parts confirms data breach

Darunion said: Last time i dealt with them I was bringing in my car battery i bought from them to replace it under warranty (after 1 year of owning it). It was 20ish degrees out F and the battery had frozen solid inside and of course couldnt output any current. They told me to leave the battery with them for about 6 hours so they can warm it up, charge it, and test it to make sure its bad before they could try and replace it. Click to expand...

Yes, I have heard similar crap stories from some friends who have dealt with them in the past....One of which went to them to buy a new battery for his SUV, and they were quick to ring it up & take his money ($195), but then refused to install it for him, stating that since it is located inside the vehicle, company policy prevented them from doing so.... even though the sign in the window & online says "free battery installation"Needless to say he cancelled that purchase & drove right down the street to the same NAPA store I go to...they had it installed in like 7 mins nottaproblemo, and even gave him $15 more for the bad core than AA was offering....as well as a better price by $7.00 !My wife's battery we bought from NAPA died after about a year (it was 72 month model)....they gave us $133 dollars credit toward the new one, so it only ended up costing us $37 for the replacement