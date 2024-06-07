Adobe's new TOS grants them unrestricted access to all of your projects

Photoshop users are being forced to provide the company with unlimited access to their projects, including those that might be under the NDA, for "content review" and other purposes.



It defines "content" as "any text, information, communication, or material, such as audio files, video files, electronic documents, or images, that you upload, import into, embed for use by, or create using the Services and Software."



The new terms even give Adobe the right to analyze subscribers content using techniques such as machine learning. This has led many to speculate that the company intends to use all user-generated content to train its AI models. It's not an outlandish idea given Adobe's recent focus on products built on GenAI such as Firefly.



The General Terms of Use were updated in February 2024 but Adobe has pushed out the update over the last few days, locking applications like Photoshop and Substance 3D that its users have already paid for until they consent to the new terms.