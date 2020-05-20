Adobe flips on GPU-accelerated encoding for Premiere Pro, and wow it's fast

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,102
Any "content" creators on here? Seeing a lot eGirls offering up "content" these days
"“Also included in today’s release is support for Apple’s ProRes RAW in both Premiere Pro and After Effects,” Nvidia says. “For the first time, video editors and motion graphics artists can import and edit ProRes RAW files in Windows with no need to transcode. This is accelerated by CUDA, available exclusively on Nvidia GPUs.”
That’s a big win for Nvidia’s creation-focused RTX Studio laptops. Speaking of which, Dell also redesigned its Precision workstation lineup, with the Dell Precision 5750 joining the Precision 7000 series in the RTX Studio program. It comes with swanky Quadro RTX 3000 graphics and the free three-month subscription to Adobe’s Creative Cloud common to all Studio notebooks.
Keen to try out all the new features? Just open up Premiere Pro, one of many programs worth paying for. We’re already seeing it available on our systems."
https://www.pcworld.com/article/354...coding-for-premiere-pro-and-wow-its-fast.html
"“Also included in today’s release is support for Apple’s ProRes RAW in both Premiere Pro and After Effects,” Nvidia says. “For the first time, video editors and motion graphics artists can import and edit ProRes RAW files in Windows with no need to transcode. This is accelerated by CUDA, available exclusively on Nvidia GPUs.”
That’s a big win for Nvidia’s creation-focused RTX Studio laptops. Speaking of which, Dell also redesigned its Precision workstation lineup, with the Dell Precision 5750 joining the Precision 7000 series in the RTX Studio program. It comes with swanky Quadro RTX 3000 graphics and the free three-month subscription to Adobe’s Creative Cloud common to all Studio notebooks.
Keen to try out all the new features? Just open up Premiere Pro, one of many programs worth paying for. We’re already seeing it available on our systems."
https://www.pcworld.com/article/354...coding-for-premiere-pro-and-wow-its-fast.html