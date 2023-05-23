Adobe Announces Firefly Generative AI For Photo Editing

Adobe Firefly generative AI and a new Photoshop beta announced today.
https://blog.adobe.com/en/publish/2023/05/23/future-of-photoshop-powered-by-adobe-firefly
Image editing will legitimately never be the same. I suspect a video version for Adobe Premiere is also in the works and will come later.
