Adobe Announces Firefly Generative AI For Photo Editing

Red Falcon said: Can't even believe something like this is actually real.

I remember the old days of "can your computer do your homework for you?", and this is legit on that level.



At least there are a few interesting things in this dark cyberpunk future we have found ourselves in.

Though this also means that every single picture moving forward might be totally fake - well, more fake than usual. Click to expand...

Yep. Obviously Adobe didnt invent generative AI modeling tech, but it's significant because it's the Apple-fication of it: it drops barrier to entry to the floor and puts it in the hands of consumers and non-techies.There are already esoteric tools with cobbled together componentry that somewhat perform these functions (and far more), but getting to grips with something like Stable Diffusion, hunting down AI models - nevermind even installing the thing without a complex guide and the help of a GUI wrapper - is not consumer friendly.The potentially bad news is it puts Adobe in a policing position where the content supported may be limited: example porn/nudity editing "not allowed" - I read one complaint on that but haven't verified it. If they really have disabled "porn editing" or other censored content, hopefully it's only during beta/rollout and they're trying to avoid predictable "Deepfake for the masses" headlines. Still weird though.