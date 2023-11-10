AdGuard Lifetime License (78% and 86% off personal and family)

Shoganai

Dec 5, 2018
https://www.stacksocial.com/sales/adguard-personal-plan-lifetime-subscription

1699643931038.png



There is also a deal on their VPN as well:
https://www.stacksocial.com/sales/adguard-vpn-1-yr-subscription

1699644022434.png


I have a 1000 Mbps down and 50 Mbps up internet connection right now, and I'm getting great speeds from their VPN:

1699644305556.png
 
