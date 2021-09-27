AdGuard Home with other services on the same system?

I have been using Pi-Hole for a while now, and pretty happy with it. I have no real compelling issue to switch, except one small issue. PiHole, at least the last time I've tried (and what I've read) is that PiHole basically expects to be the only web service running on the host, so if you try other things it's... well it doesn't play nice and it's easier not to have anything else on the machine. I have a second container with a small network appliance (for lack of better terms) that runs a home page and SmokePing for my network monitoring (my needs are not great).



I see AdGuard Home has a native FreeBSD install, which has my interest. I'd like to get away from two separate containers and run all this stuff on one machine. Is this possible with AdGuard Home? I know, I need to try it but haven't spooled up the hardware yet so hoping someone has some experience.