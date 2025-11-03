  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Adeia Initiates Patent Infringement Litigation Against AMD

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
14,130
"In its filings today, Adeia alleges AMD infringes ten patents from Adeia's semiconductor intellectual property (IP) portfolio - seven patents covering hybrid bonding technology and three patents covering advanced process node technology.

"We are confident that pursuing this litigation is the right course of action to protect Adeia's inventions, as well as the interests of our shareholders and customers," said Davis. "While we continue to be open to reaching a fair and reasonable arrangement that reflects the value of our intellectual property, we remain fully prepared to pursue resolution of this matter through the courts to safeguard our rights and firmly believe in our ability to achieve a successful outcome."

Over the past four decades, Adeia and its predecessor companies have continuously invested in research and development, resulting in one of the world's largest IP portfolios comprised of more than 13,000 worldwide patent assets. Today, Adeia's IP is broadly licensed across the media and semiconductor industries."

1762191657936.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342575/adeia-initiates-patent-infringement-litigation-against-amd
 
This shitty company (Adeia) who suing AMD is a patent troll whose entire business is litigating big targets... They don't make or "do" anything of value now, just the patent trolling, but it was formed out of the merger of DTS (the 90's/00's Dolby competitor) and Tivo (yeah, that TiVo).

It's really weird to me how the corpses of random tech companies can get bought up and basically turned into law firms that exist to sue successful businesses that actually make things.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top