"In its filings today, Adeia alleges AMD infringes ten patents from Adeia's semiconductor intellectual property (IP) portfolio - seven patents covering hybrid bonding technology and three patents covering advanced process node technology.
"We are confident that pursuing this litigation is the right course of action to protect Adeia's inventions, as well as the interests of our shareholders and customers," said Davis. "While we continue to be open to reaching a fair and reasonable arrangement that reflects the value of our intellectual property, we remain fully prepared to pursue resolution of this matter through the courts to safeguard our rights and firmly believe in our ability to achieve a successful outcome."
Over the past four decades, Adeia and its predecessor companies have continuously invested in research and development, resulting in one of the world's largest IP portfolios comprised of more than 13,000 worldwide patent assets. Today, Adeia's IP is broadly licensed across the media and semiconductor industries."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342575/adeia-initiates-patent-infringement-litigation-against-amd
