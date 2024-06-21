Adding wifi 6 to my Ubiquity network

Droc
I have a dream machine router that is about 3 years old, but I love it and it works great.
I also have 4 ubiquity APs around the house.
Im thinking of getting my wife a meta quest 3, but I heard it needs wifi 6. Can I just add a wifi 6 AP to my system? or do I need to replace the router?
