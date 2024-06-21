Adding wifi 6 to my Ubiquity network

I have a dream machine router that is about 3 years old, but I love it and it works great.
I also have 4 ubiquity APs around the house.

Im thinking of getting my wife a meta quest 3, but I heard it needs wifi 6. Can I just add a wifi 6 AP to my system? or do I need to replace the router?
 
Shouldn't need a new router, just a new AP. But you might be just fine with what you have, depends on what she's planning to do with the headset, airlink to display from a PC will like more bandwidth, but if you run a wide enough wifi5 channel, that may work.
 
For the record (back when I actually used it) I used my Quest 2 with Virtual Desktop to play PC games wirelessly on Wifi5, 5Ghz. I was in the same room as the AP but it worked just fine.
 
You will be fine with what you have. Quest 3 owner, Ubi Dream machine and WIFI 5 AC-PRO's, no issues.

To answer question - Just remove a WIFI 5 AP, add a WIFI 6 AP, configure IP if you want, done.
 
