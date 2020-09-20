adding metal screw inserts to 3D prints

Hello,



I am just getting into 3D printing and I'm looking for your experience in adding inserts to 3D prints. I have access to FDM sla and sls printers from my work. Are there any types of inserts that work well and hold up better? Which process is better for them? How do you set your hole sizes? I've seen some stuff online where people press them in with a soldering iron. Is that really effective?

Anything else I should know or can ready further about.

Thank you