adding domain user accounts to AD bound CentOS

Ive been tasked with working on some Linux machines after the guy doing so, was let go.

I have ~30yrs GUI experience, but maybe 2 months Linux knowledge...and those were with GUI Linux builds..



I have 4 CentOS 7 (I think 7.9) VM that are bound to our corp domain (lets call it corp.company.pvt)

Im trying to add 'Joe User' whos ID is corp\JD1234 to the sudo and ssh groups...



maybe my google fu isnt great (it is almost Friday) but Ive been finding only adding local accounts to those groups.



Any tips?