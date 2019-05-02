add PCI SSD compatibility P8Z77-V PRO motherboard

DonutFiend99 said: I was able to use this guide to mod the BIOS of my P8Z77-V PRO to fully recognize an SK Hynix Gold P31 500GB NVMe and fresh install Windows 10 as boot up without any problems, but it took a bit of time and work to get to that, so read and do your homework. Click to expand...

DonutFiend99 said: My performance jump with NVMe in boot up time, loading times, file transfers on the same disk, etc. isn't easily comparable to the same work on SATA SSD as it simply smokes the older standard. Make no mistake, it's faster and better.

It seems rather pointless. All a modded BIOS would get you is the ability tofrom the drive. You don't need a modded BIOS just toa NVMe SSD (via a PCIe adapter), as long as you don't plan to boot off of it. I think that for most people, it would make more sense to simply boot from a SATA SSD, and then run your games on the NVMe SSD (or just skip the NVMe SSD and use a SATA SSD for everything). There shouldn't be a significant difference in boot times between SATA and NVMe, and regardless, it usually makes more sense to just use Sleep instead of shutting-down and Booting-up each time.I find that extremely difficult to believe. What SATA SSD were you comparing against? There have been countless benchmarks from many different sites showing that the difference between SATA and NVMe is tiny for most real-world usage, and that we are essentially stuck in a holding-pattern waiting for technologies such as DirectStorage to be successfully implemented into games in order to take advantage of the potential speeds that high-end NVMe drives can offer. The problem is that speeds are currently limited by old protocols that essentially nullify the speed advantage of NVMe. In the case of games, currently the CPU first has to move data (game textures, etc) from the SSD into System RAM, where the data is then decompressed by the CPU, and then finally sent to the GPU VRam. DirectStorage streamlines this and allows the GPU to decompress and move data directly from the SSD into GPU VRam at a much higher speed.And it has to be pointed out that worrying about this aspect of performance on a decade-old platform seems... odd, at best. You can create an AM4 system stupid cheap right now, something like a Ryzen 5600X CPU with a B550 motherboard and 16GB DDR4 would cost you like $300 total. Not to mention all the great deals on used hardware - a lot newer than 10 years old.Or if you want to be really cheap, then just get a Xeon E3-1245 v2 for $25 on eBay as a drop-in upgrade for your P8Z77-V PRO. Still a quad-core chip, but it has 8 threads instead of 4, and 8mb L3 cache instead of 6mb. We've long-since reached the point where 4core/8thread chipsnow show a considerable advantage over 4core/4thread chips in real-world usage, unlike when the 3570k was new. Only downside of the Xeon is that it's not an unlocked chip, but you said that you are running your 3570k at stock speeds, so...