Adblock plus problems

I have installed adblockplus and it use to work fine.
But recently when i click on different videos on youtube, then often i see a timer in the corner and then
i must press a skip add button. But ther eare no adds running..only a white screen with a timer and the button to skip the add for.
Im using firefox and never had this problem.
What is going on here ?
