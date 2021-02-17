Adata Switches NAND on XPG SX8200 Pro SSD Again, Affecting Performance

Tom's Hardware Article said:

A report has emerged that Adata has altered its XPG SX8200 Pro again by swapping in SK Hynix flash, making this the fourth known SSD configuration. According to the report, the latest revision is purportedly 23.6% percent slower in sequential read speed than the previous revision, and it also takes a 14.3% haircut in sequential write performance. As before, Adata ships this drive with the same model number as the original SSD.