Adata firmware update not seeing S70 Blade (NVME)

Hello hello.
I picked up an s70 Blade 2TB drive, installed Adatas SSD toolbox, it suggested a firmware update... which is just an executable file. I ran it and it does not see the drive. Windows can see and use the drive without issue.

Windows 11
X570 Dark Hero

Drive is in the primary NVME slot (CPU one)
Any ideas ?
 
Sure you look for the right SSD firmware exe? There is a S70 Blade and a S70 non Blade.
 
