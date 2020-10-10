adaptive, adaptive with offset, vs auto or offset on 10900k, power save?

I have successfully overclocked my msi unify and 10900k to 5.1 at 1.315v (auto ring, auto everything else and 4000 on ram). Its about 1.301 initially in windows and 1.315 under heavy load.



Ive noticed that with eist on (i think its this) the cpu will lower to 8x while idle, bringing the watts down to like 50 watts in cpuz, so i'd say thats good.



But, is there any advantage to adaptive or offset or adaptive with offset given that?



I think if i were to set adaptive + offset with plus, that would be 1.301 + .014?



Thanks in advance