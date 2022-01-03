Adaptec SASexpander issue: drives invisible and can't upgrade firmware

I am using an adaptec 6405E sas controller with an adaptec 82885t expander card (connected with a sff-8087 to sff-8643 cable), but the expander appears as "Adaptec Virtual SGPIO" both in the controller utility before boot and in arcconf command line utility (when I list slot configuration using the command arcconf slotconfig).



This is preventing me from performing a firmware update of the expander, giving the error "Expander upgrade is not supported on a Virtual SGPIO enclosure device" (using the cmd arcconfig utility).



The expander shows up as enclosure 0 in maxview storage manager but connected drive count is 0 even when I connect drives with a fanout sas cable, which is why I wanted to update the firmware in the first place. I tried connecting the fanout cable to all sas ports on the expander card, and I know the drives are compatible with both the expander and the controller.



Has any had this problem or any suggestions to fix it?